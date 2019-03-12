Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Robert Gregory 'Greg' Hussey. View Sign

Robert Gregory Hussey, 83, passed away March 9, 2019, in Roswell, GA. Greg was born in Shreveport, LA, on May 15, 1935 to Inez Daniels Hussey and John Hussey. Greg retired in 2000 after 40 years at Louisiana State University as a Professor of Physics and Associate Dean of the College of Basic Sciences. He is survived by his wife of 58 years, Joan Miller Hussey, his sons Bob, Ed (wife Susan), Stephen (wife Donna) and William (wife Maria), grandchildren Meaghan, Gregory, Evan, Grace, Matthew, Nicholas, Cecilia and Lucas and siblings John Hussey, Roger Hussey, Denny Hussey and Kay Frederickson. Visitation will be Friday, March 15 at 10 AM at St. Aloysius Church, 2025 Stuart Ave, Baton Rouge, LA followed by a Funeral Mass at 11 AM. In lieu of flowers, please consider making a donation to the R. Greg Hussey Scholarship for Excellence in Physics, LSU Foundation Center for Philanthropy, 3796 Nicholson Dr, Baton Rouge, LA 70802.

Roswell Funeral Home

