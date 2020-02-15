Robert H Gunderson, 98, of Duluth, passed away Monday, February 10, 2020 in Duluth. He was born November 22, 1921 in Duluth to Charles and Elfrida (Locke) Gunderson. Robert graduated from Duluth Central High School. He married Harriet Anderson in Duluth on July 10, 1947. Robert served in the Army Air Force during WWII. He was a manager of 7 Up Bottling in Duluth, retiring in 1979. He liked to perform magic and play golf, and was a past Commander of VFW Post 1172 in Eveleth, MN. He was preceded in death by his parents, wife Harriet Gunderson, sisters Ruth Tryon and Marion Martineau, brother Ken Gunderson and special friend Isabell Sommers. Robert is survived by his son Charles (Valerie) Gunderson. A memorial service will be held at a later date. Arrangements by Cremation Society of Minnesota.
Published in TheAdvocate.com from Feb. 15 to Feb. 16, 2020