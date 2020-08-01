Robert H. Fisackerly, III (Bob) passed away unexpectedly from a massive stroke on Thursday, July 30th. He was 64 years old and resided in Laplace, La. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at St. Margaret, Queen of Scotland Catholic Church in Albany, La. at 9 A.M. on Wednesday, August 5th. Visitation will be held in the Parish Hall at 8 A.M. on Wednesday, August 5th until services begin. Burial will follow the Mass at Rose Memorial Park Cemetery in Hammond, La. Bob is survived by his parents, Libby and Robert Fisackerly, Jr., his son, Robert Fisackerly IV, and his daughter, Kristen Fisackerly Arnold. He is also survived by 3 grandchildren, Hailey Fisackerly, Reese Fisackerly, and Lucas Fisackerly. He was preceded in death by twin grandsons, Robert Fisackerly V, and Nathan Fisackerly. He is survived by a brother, Wiley Fisackerly, and a sister, Beth Fisackerly Cleveland. He was preceded in death by a brother, Scott Fisackerly. Bob graduated from Broadmoor High School in Baton Rouge, La. and attended the University of Louisiana at Lafayette. After managing a variety of retail stores he owned and operated a video rental store, Video Knights. He then joined Lakeside Toyota where he remained for many years until he retired. Bob loved to travel and was an avid snow skier. He also loved to read but most of all, he loved spending time with his family. In lieu of flowers, donations may be sent to the Louisiana Hemophilia Foundation Camp Fund Program, where Bob donated many hours as a volunteer at their summer camp for children with hemophilia. Address: Louisiana Hemophilia Foundation, 3636 S. Sherwood Forest, #390, Baton Rouge, La. 70816. Due to COVID - 19, safety precautions will be followed.

