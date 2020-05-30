On May 27, 2020, at approximately 5:20 p.m., Robert went to meet his Maker with a smile on his face and joy in his heart, as he was freed from the earthly chains. Robert lived life well! He was born in Sheffield, AL on December 26, 1940. He was a loving son, brother, father, husband and loyal friend, and a fisherman "par excellence" – the fish trembled at the mention of Robert's name! He was known as "The Barber of Louisiana" – people from all areas of the state, all walks of life, all ages, all political positions, all religions sought out a "Robert Hall razor cut". From the "Common Ground", "The Ritz", "Hammond Aire Hair World", "Wayne's Hairstyling", and "Shear Shack Hairstyling, Robert had a large clientele that followed him for more than 50 years! Robert welcomed each client into his life, his home, his adventures and his family! He came to know and love the Lord and always treated people with respect and honesty. Although sometimes a man of few words, he knew the truth and wasn't afraid to express it when necessary. His love and talent for cooking made any meal a tasty one! Many meals were shared around the table with friends and family enjoying tequila, whiskey, jokes, animated stories, adventures, laughs and tears. Robert truly loved his family and friends and proved it continually. He never met a stranger wherever he went! He is survived by his wife of 24 years, Patricia Oliver, and daughter, Hayley Oliver Hall, of Baton Rouge, LA; two sons, Joe Hall, Baton Rouge, LA and John Hall (wife Lisa) of Gonzales, LA; his sister, Joan Rumbley, (Tuscumbia, AL); grandchildren Joseph Hall, Jonathan, Samantha, and Kathryn Hall; great-granddaughter Anya; nieces, Lisa Hargett (husband Blake) of Tuscumbia, AL, LaDonna McWhorter (husband Mark) of Decateur, AL; nephews Chuck Rumbley (wife Janet) of Tuscumbia, AL, L.V. Hall (wife Vickie) of Danville, AL; as well of numerous relatives in South Louisiana and North Alabama. He is preceded in death by his parents, John Bayless Hall and Mary Madge Pillars Hall, (Tuscumbia, AL); his brother, J.B. Hall, (Muscle Shoals, AL); and his sister, Nina Hall (Tuscumbia, AL). Due to current restrictions regarding public gatherings, Robert's wishes will be honored with a "life celebration" at a later date. In lieu of flowers, a donation can be made to the college fund established in Hayley's name at Chase Bank, Baton Rouge, LA. Greenoaks handled arrangements.

