Robert H. Long, Sr. was called home on July 21, 2020 at the age of 101. He was born in Lincoln, IL, to the union of Rev. Clarence F. Long and Arlene E. Dent. Robert was a U.S. Army Veteran. Robert was preceded in death by his loving wife of 67 years Johnnie B Wheat, 1 daughter, mother & father and 5 siblings. He leaves to cherish his memory three sons and a host of relatives and friends. Graveside services 11 am Tuesday, July 28, 2020 at Port Hudson National Cemetery. Services entrusted to Desselle Funeral Home.

