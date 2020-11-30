1/1
Robert "Bob" Hoch
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Robert's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Robert "Bob" Harold Hoch, age 63, born in Maryland, raised in Clearwater, FL, and a resident of Louisiana for most of his adult life, stepped into Eternity Friday, November 27, 2020. Bob saw much of the country during his 40 year career as a welder in the Boilermaker's Union before retiring in 2012. He was a loving husband, father, and grandfather. His biggest joy was sharing his faith in Jesus Christ with anyone and everyone he met! He is survived by his wife of 19 years, Cynthia Millikan-Hoch; his children Robert Hoch and wife Brandi, Amanda Hoch, and James Hoch; his granddaughter Adeleine Jane Hoch; his brothers George, Wayne and Charlie; his little sister Sandy; and numerous nieces, nephews, and friends. Bob is preceded in death by his father, Charles Hoch, mother, Georgia Hoch, and brother, Bobby Hoch. Bob's dedication to the Gospel of Jesus Christ, relentless work ethic, wisdom, sense of humor, and love for his family will live on with us forever. Relatives and friends are invited to attend an outdoor Memorial Service at Unity Prayer Center Saturday December 12th at 11:00 AM, located at 28145 S Frost Rd, Livingston, LA. He will be laid to rest next to his mother in Clearwater, FL with a memorial to be scheduled there at a later date. Please feel free to leave condolences and well wishes on his Church's Facebook page: https://www.facebook.com/UnityPrayerCenter.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Advocate from Nov. 30 to Dec. 12, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved