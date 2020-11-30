Robert "Bob" Harold Hoch, age 63, born in Maryland, raised in Clearwater, FL, and a resident of Louisiana for most of his adult life, stepped into Eternity Friday, November 27, 2020. Bob saw much of the country during his 40 year career as a welder in the Boilermaker's Union before retiring in 2012. He was a loving husband, father, and grandfather. His biggest joy was sharing his faith in Jesus Christ with anyone and everyone he met! He is survived by his wife of 19 years, Cynthia Millikan-Hoch; his children Robert Hoch and wife Brandi, Amanda Hoch, and James Hoch; his granddaughter Adeleine Jane Hoch; his brothers George, Wayne and Charlie; his little sister Sandy; and numerous nieces, nephews, and friends. Bob is preceded in death by his father, Charles Hoch, mother, Georgia Hoch, and brother, Bobby Hoch. Bob's dedication to the Gospel of Jesus Christ, relentless work ethic, wisdom, sense of humor, and love for his family will live on with us forever. Relatives and friends are invited to attend an outdoor Memorial Service at Unity Prayer Center Saturday December 12th at 11:00 AM, located at 28145 S Frost Rd, Livingston, LA. He will be laid to rest next to his mother in Clearwater, FL with a memorial to be scheduled there at a later date. Please feel free to leave condolences and well wishes on his Church's Facebook page: https://www.facebook.com/UnityPrayerCenter.