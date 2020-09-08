1/1
Robert Holley Jr.
1948 - 2020
Robert Holley, Jr, age 72 went home to be with the Lord on September 7, 2020. Bob was born on May 25, 1948 in Memphis, TN. He is preceded in death by 2 infant sons, Robert S Holley,III and Gregory T Holley. He is also preceded in death by his parents, Robert S Holley, Sr and Vivian Moss Holley. He was a lifelong resident of Louisiana. He is survived by a daughter, Kimberly Holley Loving; two sons, Bryan J Holley and wife Cyd, and Jason D Holley; granddaughter, Gabrielle Smith and a grandson Jackson Holley. Also a sister, Beverly Holloway and husband Wayne, and a half-brother, Russell Bourke and wife Susan; and the mother of his children, Corky Bryson Poche. He is also survived by his wife to be, Angie Lee. A Graveside service will be held at Greenoaks Memorial Park, 9595 Florida Blvd., Baton Rouge, LA at 2:00 PM for family and friends to attend.

Published in The Advocate from Sep. 8 to Sep. 9, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Greenoaks Funeral Home
9595 Florida Blvd
Baton Rouge, LA 70815
