Min. Robert Howard Lacy III entered into eternal rest on April 7, 2019. Survived by his wife Paula K. Lacy; daughters Deloris Johnson, Ingrid Stewart and Claudia Johnson; sons, Kenneth Butler and James Johnson; sister, Yvette Logan; grandchildren, Mariah and Ian Stewart. Preceded in death by his parents; Daisy Lacy and Ike Beathe. Visitation Tuesday, April 16, 2019 10:00 am until religious service at 12:00 pm, Star Hill Church 1400 North Foster Street, Baton Rouge, LA. Pastor Lynwood C. Spell, officiating. Interment Louisiana National Cemetery, Zachary, LA. Services entrusted to Hall Davis and Son. www.halldavisandson.com
