Robert J. "Bob" Koch, longtime resident of Baton Rouge, LA, passed away on Tuesday, August 11, 2020 at the age of 94 from COVID-19. Born April 17, 1926, he was the son of Joseph and Mary Koch, who were of Chicago, IL, where he grew up and graduated from the University of Chicago. Bob served in the Navy in Word War II, where he was trained as a radio operator, leading to a lifelong hobby in amateur radio operation. After his Navy service, he attended Tulane University in New Orleans, where he received his Ph. D. in Mathematics in 1953. Bob then became a professor at Louisiana State University, a position he held until his retirement. He also spent time at the University of Wisconsin, Madison, the University of Massachusetts, Amherst, and Tulane University. Bob was an accomplished jazz piano player, and he had serious interests in amateur radio, photography and darkroom work, piloting small aircraft (he earned his Instrument and Seaplane ratings), playing and directing bridge games, and more. Bob was predeceased by his wife, Joan Koch, in 2001. He is survived by two children: Lisa Katherine Koch and son-in-law David Rohrlich, and Karl Joseph Koch and daughter-in-law Victoria Seal-Koch, and seven grandchildren: Ramesh Sen, Mary Katherine Koch, Rebecca Rohrlich, Cade Koch, Cameron Koch, Connor Koch, and Cooper Koch. He is also survived by five stepchildren, Mark Reilly, Joanne Grashot, Ward Reilly, Gail Barnett, and Linda Ferchaud. He will be greatly missed and fondly remembered. A memorial service will be scheduled at a future date, when it is again safe to have such gatherings. The family appreciates condolences but declines flowers and donations. "Truth is Timeless".

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store