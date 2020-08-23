1/1
Robert J. "Bob" Simon Sr.
Bob was 89 years old, a resident of Baton Rouge. He passed away August 22, 2020. He was a graduate of St. James High School and earned a Bachelor of Science Degree in Dairy Science from Louisiana State University. With an over 50 years career in agriculture, Bob was inducted into the LSU Dairy Science Hall of Fame. He was an avid LSU fan and he loved sports. He was passionate in mentoring young children and it showed through his efforts in coaching girls' softball for over 10 years. He was also active in 4-H and was involved for many years in the LSU livestock show & Rodeo. Bob was a founding member of St. Jude Catholic Church. Bob is survived by his wife, Mildred of 67 years and their children, Rob (Janet) Simon, Nancy (Mark) Brown, Andy (Stacy) Simon, and Patti (Frank) Butler. He is also survived by 9 grandchildren, 10 great-grandchildren, 2 sisters, and numerous nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by both parents, Denis and Amy Simon and 5 siblings. Visiting hours will take place at Resthaven Funeral Home, 11817 Jefferson Hwy. on Tuesday, August 25, 2020 from 1pm until services at 2pm. Burial will take place at Resthaven Gardens of Memory.

Published in The Advocate from Aug. 23 to Aug. 25, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
25
Visitation
01:00 - 02:00 PM
Resthaven Gardens of Memory & Funeral Home
AUG
25
Service
02:00 PM
Resthaven Gardens of Memory & Funeral Home
Funeral services provided by
Resthaven Gardens of Memory & Funeral Home
11817 Jefferson Highway
Baton Rouge, LA 70816
(225) 753-1440
