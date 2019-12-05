Robert Jackson, born 3/24/1955 in New Orleans went to be with the Lord on 12/04/2019 at the age of 64. He loved preaching, fishing, being a jewelry artist and traveling. He leaves behind his loving wife of 35 years Irene Jackson, 2 daughters, 2 sons 3 sisters and 1 brother. A host of other family and friends. Proceeded in death by, son and 2 brothers. Visitation will be held at Victory Baptist Church, 31449 N. Corbin Rd. Walker, LA 70785, on Saturday December 7, 2019 @ 9AM to service at 11AM. Memorial donations can go to: inlieuofflowers.com or ilof.com.
Published in TheAdvocate.com from Dec. 5 to Dec. 7, 2019