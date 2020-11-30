Robert Jackson, III., entered into eternal rest on November 24, 2020 at the age of 68. He was a Welder. Survived by his wife, Vickie Jackson; parents, Robert Jackson, Jr. and Mary Jackson; daughters, Daphney D. Jackson and Quida Johnson; sons, Jacoby C. Jackson, Rodneil Bell, Robert and Garrod and Casper Williams; 9 sisters; 9 brothers and 10 grandchildren. Celebration of Life Service Wednesday, December 2, 2020 at 10:00 am, Hall Davis and Son of Port Allen, 1160 Louisiana Ave., Port Allen, LA. Rev. Johnny Griffin, officiating. Interment Lady of Knight Cemetery. Funeral services entrusted to Hall Davis and Son. www.halldavisandson.com.