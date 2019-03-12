Robert Jean Mourot, age 73, a resident of Baton Rouge, passed away on March 8, 2019. He retired in 2009 from Ford, Bacon and Davis where he worked as a Piping Designer. Bob was an avid fisherman and loved angling with friends and family. He always made each fishing trip an adventure with his wit and humor. It was on these fishing trips that he conjured up many of the memorable nicknames for his friends and family. His other passion was his love for old-time string band music. An accomplished musician on guitar, banjo and fiddle. His skills allowed him to build a beautiful banjo. He had weekly music sessions with friends, keeping the music alive. Bob is survived by his wife of 51 years, Wanda L. Mourot; two daughters, Andrea Tilley and her husband Wendell of Nashville, TN, and Rachel Bourgeois and her husband Andrew of Baton Rouge, LA; one brother, Philip Mourot and his wife Nikki; four grandchildren, Rook, Neva, and Floan Tilley and Brody Bourgeois; and a host of nieces, nephews and other relatives and friends. Visiting hours will take place at Resthaven Funeral Home, 11817 Jefferson Hwy, Baton Rouge, LA 70816 on Thursday, March 14, 2019 from 5:00 pm until 8:00 pm. Visitation will continue on Friday, March 15, 2019 from 9:00 am until funeral services at 11:00am. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to the Old-Time Herald Group, Inc., P.O. Box 61679 Durham, NC 27715. Family and friends may sign the online guestbook or leave a personal note to the family at www.resthavenbatonrouge.com. Published in TheAdvocate.com from Mar. 12 to Mar. 15, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary