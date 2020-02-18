Guest Book View Sign Service Information Charlet Funeral Home, Inc., Clinton, LA 10761 Bank Street Clinton , LA 70722 (225)-683-5176 Visitation 10:00 AM - 11:00 AM St. John the Baptist Catholic Church Funeral Mass 11:00 AM St. John the Baptist Catholic Church Send Flowers Obituary

Robert John Garcia. Our beloved Robert passed on to be with his Creator on February 16, 2020, at his residence surrounded by his devoted loved ones. After three years of a courageous struggle with Multiple System Atrophy, he is on his way home. He was born on August 21, 1964 in Baton Rouge, LA. Survived by his loving wife and son, Constance and Zachary Garcia, preceded in death by his sister Anita Garcia, survived by his mother Patricia Garcia, sisters Julie Savell, Cynthia Dahl; in-laws Carmen Erwin Milton and Larry Milton, Deborah and Ronald Mannino, nieces Kristen Broussard, Megan Jenkins, nephews Joshua Mannino, Taylor Jenkins, Billy Claypool, and Lee Manning. He was employed in 1995 by Clark American. There he was acknowledged with the Teamwork Superior Contribution and Top Performance awards. From March of 1997 he was an employee of Community Coffee as a senior maintenance mechanic where he was honored with the All Star Award, Most Valuable Award, Employee Spotlight Award. He delighted in his work repeatedly voicing his calling was working with his hands, nicknamed by his family "Mr. Fix It." Music was one of his passions, whether playing his guitar with a band or church setting he was happy and in his glory. He was an avid football fan of LSU Tigers and New Orleans Saints. Robert was a gentle and giving soul. His life inspires us to love deeply serve others and live fully. The love, support, and acts of kindness shown to him by his caregivers Connie, Zachary, Deborah, Chelsea, Carmen, Larry, Kristen, Del, Kayla, Amanda, Brandy, Twyla, Carolyn, Billy, Destiny, Anselme, Marla, and Lillie will always be remembered. Thank you. His appreciation for the empathy, extraordinary efforts on his behalf was expressed often by him to his family and caregivers. There will be a visitation at St. John the Baptist Catholic Church on Thursday, February 20, 2020 from 10 a.m. until funeral mass at 11 a.m., conducted by Rev. M. Jeffery Bayhi. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the M.S.A. Coalition, Inc., in honor of Robert John Garcia.

