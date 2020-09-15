On September 13, 2020 at the age of 92, Robert "Bobby" John Munn Sr. went to be with his Lord and Savior Jesus and was reunited with his beloved wife, Dorothy "Dot" Munn. He was born November 26, 1927 in Columbia, MS to John C. Munn and Myrtle L. King Munn. He was a long time resident of Zachary, LA, a veteran of WWII, a retired Master Plumber and a Jack of All Trades. Bobby loved his family dearly and had many friends and adventures throughout his long life. He loved the Lord Jesus, sang loudly, and spent his later years ministering at DCI and nursing homes around Zachary. He was respected by the men he touched at the prison and enjoyed the ministry for many years and was considered a prayer warrior by those who knew him. Bobby was a constant presence in his children's and grandchildren's lives spending his time helping them in any way he could. Bobby could often be seen riding his bicycle and motorcycle and visiting his children and grandchildren. He is survived by his five children, Robert John Munn Jr. and wife Barbara, Debra Arndt and husband Ray, Cynthia Hopkins and husband Larry, Terry Munn and wife Cindy, and Theresa Hopkins and husband Pete. He was dearly loved by his many grandchildren and great-grandchildren. "Blessed is the man who walks not in the counsel of the wicked, but his delight is the law of the Lord, and on his law he meditates day and night. He is like a tree planted by streams of water." Psalm 1:1-3. Interment will be at the Louisiana National Cemetery on Thursday, September 17, 2020 at 11 am. In lieu of flowers, please share sympathies, memories, and condolences at www.CharletFuneralHome.com.