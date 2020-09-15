1/
Robert John "Bobby" Munn Sr.
1927 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Robert's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
On September 13, 2020 at the age of 92, Robert "Bobby" John Munn Sr. went to be with his Lord and Savior Jesus and was reunited with his beloved wife, Dorothy "Dot" Munn. He was born November 26, 1927 in Columbia, MS to John C. Munn and Myrtle L. King Munn. He was a long time resident of Zachary, LA, a veteran of WWII, a retired Master Plumber and a Jack of All Trades. Bobby loved his family dearly and had many friends and adventures throughout his long life. He loved the Lord Jesus, sang loudly, and spent his later years ministering at DCI and nursing homes around Zachary. He was respected by the men he touched at the prison and enjoyed the ministry for many years and was considered a prayer warrior by those who knew him. Bobby was a constant presence in his children's and grandchildren's lives spending his time helping them in any way he could. Bobby could often be seen riding his bicycle and motorcycle and visiting his children and grandchildren. He is survived by his five children, Robert John Munn Jr. and wife Barbara, Debra Arndt and husband Ray, Cynthia Hopkins and husband Larry, Terry Munn and wife Cindy, and Theresa Hopkins and husband Pete. He was dearly loved by his many grandchildren and great-grandchildren. "Blessed is the man who walks not in the counsel of the wicked, but his delight is the law of the Lord, and on his law he meditates day and night. He is like a tree planted by streams of water." Psalm 1:1-3. Interment will be at the Louisiana National Cemetery on Thursday, September 17, 2020 at 11 am. In lieu of flowers, please share sympathies, memories, and condolences at www.CharletFuneralHome.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Advocate from Sep. 15 to Sep. 16, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
17
Interment
11:00 AM
Louisiana National Cemetery
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Charlet Funeral Home, Inc., Clinton, LA - Clinton
10761 Bank Street
Clinton, LA 70722
225-683-5176
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved