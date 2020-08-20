A lifelong resident of Lettsworth, Robert Johnson departed this life on August 14, 2020, at the age of 32. He leaves to cherish his memory his father, Robert (Diane) Wilson; two sisters, Leterskia and Neisha; aunts, uncles, numerous other relatives and friends. Visitation will be held on Friday, August 21, 2020, from 3pm to 7pm at 152 Highway 3050, Morganza. Interment will be held at Good Faith Cemetery in Innis. Professional services entrusted to A. Wesley's Funeral Home of Maringouin.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store