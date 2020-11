Or Copy this URL to Share

Robert Johnson 74, of Baton Rouge, LA, passed away on November 6, 2020. Robert is survived by two daughters, Erika Sims (Lacey Kirt Sims, Jr.) and Melanie Jones (Ted Lee Jones), two granddaughters, Maycen Jones and Madycen Jones his mother, Willie Dee Scott, a brother Charles Ray Scott and a sister Mary Frances Nash.

