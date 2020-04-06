Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Robert Joseph 'BobCat' Theodore. View Sign Service Information Hall Davis and Son Funeral Services 9348 Scenic Highway Baton Rouge , LA 70807 (225)-778-1612 Send Flowers Obituary

A special mass will be held for Robert Joseph "BobCat" Theodore at a later date at St. Augustine's Catholic church. Robert passed away on Saturday April 4th, 2020, at approximately 10:30 p.m. in New Roads, Louisiana at his residence. Robert was a devoted husband, father, and grandfather. He absolutely adored his grandchildren. As a lifelong resident of New Roads, Louisiana, Robert served his community as a member of St. Augustine's catholic church and as an officer of the Pointe Coupee Parish Sheriff's department. He enjoyed hobbies such as barbequing, family gatherings, playing cards, fishing, and driving. He leaves behind to cherish his memories his loving wife Peggy S. Theodore of 40 years. His loving mother Lucy Theodore. His two children Arekeva Theodore-Selmon and Robert Theodore Jr. He leaves behind his two God children Earlander Jeanpierre and Jessica Holliday-White. His 3 grandchildren Akeela Selmon, Braylon Selmon, and Brennen Selmon. His son-in-law Cornelius Selmon. His brothers and sisters Elizabeth Theodore, Joann Stafford Jackson, Brenda Terrance, Rita Martin (Emmit), Dotty Porche, Irma Smith, Penny Lacour (Daryl), Roland Stafford Jr., Mildred Stafford, and Leslie Stafford. He leaves behind his nephew Craig Theodore and a host of family and friends; he also leaves behind a special friend Richard Brody. He is preceded in death by his father Roland Stafford Sr., Lillian Oliver, Mary Robertson, Mildred Williams, Gertrude Ellis, Martha Theodore, his Uncle Robert Theodore, and his brother in-law Tommy Porche. You may sign the guest registry book and/or send condolences at A special mass will be held for Robert Joseph "BobCat" Theodore at a later date at St. Augustine's Catholic church. Robert passed away on Saturday April 4th, 2020, at approximately 10:30 p.m. in New Roads, Louisiana at his residence. Robert was a devoted husband, father, and grandfather. He absolutely adored his grandchildren. As a lifelong resident of New Roads, Louisiana, Robert served his community as a member of St. Augustine's catholic church and as an officer of the Pointe Coupee Parish Sheriff's department. He enjoyed hobbies such as barbequing, family gatherings, playing cards, fishing, and driving. He leaves behind to cherish his memories his loving wife Peggy S. Theodore of 40 years. His loving mother Lucy Theodore. His two children Arekeva Theodore-Selmon and Robert Theodore Jr. He leaves behind his two God children Earlander Jeanpierre and Jessica Holliday-White. His 3 grandchildren Akeela Selmon, Braylon Selmon, and Brennen Selmon. His son-in-law Cornelius Selmon. His brothers and sisters Elizabeth Theodore, Joann Stafford Jackson, Brenda Terrance, Rita Martin (Emmit), Dotty Porche, Irma Smith, Penny Lacour (Daryl), Roland Stafford Jr., Mildred Stafford, and Leslie Stafford. He leaves behind his nephew Craig Theodore and a host of family and friends; he also leaves behind a special friend Richard Brody. He is preceded in death by his father Roland Stafford Sr., Lillian Oliver, Mary Robertson, Mildred Williams, Gertrude Ellis, Martha Theodore, his Uncle Robert Theodore, and his brother in-law Tommy Porche. You may sign the guest registry book and/or send condolences at www.halldavisandson.com. Published in TheAdvocate.com from Apr. 6 to Apr. 7, 2020 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for The Advocate Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close