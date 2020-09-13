Robert Joseph Delaney, Jr. passed away this morning, September 12, 2020 at Heritage Manor in Slidell. He was the husband of Carmel Gorgone Delaney, father of Robert Joseph Delaney III, Dianna Lynn Delaney Hall, Michael Victor Delaney, Sr. He is the grandfather of Robert Joseph Delaney IV, Dominique Ann Delaney, Alexis Gabriell Delaney, Virginia Ortte Hall Ellison, Delaney Marie Hall Bilton, William Bateman Hall, Mannah Wheaton Hall, Dylan Blake Delaney, Zander Ryan Delaney & Logan Christopher Delaney. He was the great-grandfather of Iris St. Clair Bilton, Joseph Harry Bilton II, Evelyn Carmel Ellison and Lessie Dianna Ellison. He was the brother of Daniel Errol Delaney, Jack Michael Delaney, Dennis Patrick Delaney & Kathleen Mary Delaney Bondio. He was preceded in death by his parents Robert Joseph Delaney Sr. and Gloria Catherine Carbo Delaney and his brother William Charles Delaney. Robert (Bobby) was born August 18, 1943 in New Orleans, LA. He graduated from Redemptorist High school in 1962 where he was an All State football player for the Rams. Although a highly recruited college prospect Bobby ultimately decided to hang up his cleats after his senior season with the Rams. If you knew Bobby then you know he always had an affection for social gatherings. So it was no surprise to see him regularly parading in the Irish Channel St. Patrick's Day Parade. Out of his passion for people as well as his Irish heritage he founded the St. Patrick's Parade in his home city of Slidell, LA in 1977. And in 2013 he was given the honor of being Grand Marshall of that very parade. One of Bobby's treasured accomplishments was when he had the opportunity to work on the Saturn V Program for The Boeing Company. He would go on to own and operate several restaurants in Slidell and Mandeville including the White Kitchen and the Live Lobster. After retiring from the restaurant industry Bobby decided to open up A-1 Home Remodeling and would eventually become the president of the St. Tammany Home Builders Association. He successfully led A-1 up until his official retirement in 2010. Bobby was a fighter. And he fought the good fight. Twenty years ago his cardiologist told him he would be lucky get three more months out of life. But Bobby was Irish and lucky he was. He got a new doctor and continued enjoying life. He had a fierce passion for living. He lived hard and he loved hard. When anyone was in trouble he would always come to their aid. He taught us how to be tough, he taught us how to love, and he taught us how to live. He will be missed by all.

