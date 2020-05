A native of St. James and resident of Donaldsonville, passed on May 18, 2020 at the Baton Rouge General Medical Center at the age of 67. Robert was a faithful member of the World of Life Christian Center in Darro and was a retired Process Operator of Chevron Chemical Plant in St. James. Robert leaves to cherish his precious memories his wife of 44 years Jo Ann Gauthreaux, a son Byron J. Gauthreaux, daughter Robynn J. Gauthreaux, 4 granddaughters Breyon, Na'Shon, Kayon and Zayon, 3 brothers; Allen (Joyce) Gauthreaux, Edward (Gloria) Gauthreaux, Ronald (Denise) Gauthreaux, 5 sisters; Wilhelmina Landry, Mable Gauthreaux, Geraldine Dickerson, Roberta Duronslet, Florence Harvey, a sister-in-law Cynthia Gauthreaux, a host of nieces, nephews, godchildren, other relatives and friends. A graveside service will be held at 11 AM on Friday, May 22, 2020 at Mt. Calvary Baptist Church Cemetery. Please visit www.dembyandson.com to sign the guestbook.