A native of St. James and resident of Donaldsonville, passed on May 18, 2020 at the Baton Rouge General Medical Center at the age of 67. Robert was a faithful member of the World of Life Christian Center in Darro and was a retired Process Operator of Chevron Chemical Plant in St. James. Robert leaves to cherish his precious memories his wife of 44 years Jo Ann Gauthreaux, a son Byron J. Gauthreaux, daughter Robynn J. Gauthreaux, 4 granddaughters Breyon, Na'Shon, Kayon and Zayon, 3 brothers; Allen (Joyce) Gauthreaux, Edward (Gloria) Gauthreaux, Ronald (Denise) Gauthreaux, 5 sisters; Wilhelmina Landry, Mable Gauthreaux, Geraldine Dickerson, Roberta Duronslet, Florence Harvey, a sister-in-law Cynthia Gauthreaux, a host of nieces, nephews, godchildren, other relatives and friends. A graveside service will be held at 11 AM on Friday, May 22, 2020 at Mt. Calvary Baptist Church Cemetery. Please visit www.dembyandson.com to sign the guestbook.
Published in The Advocate from May 21 to May 22, 2020.