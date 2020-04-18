Robert Joseph LeBlanc, Jr., a native of Donaldsonville and a resident of Gonzales, passed away on Thursday, April 16, 2020 at the age of 69. He was a loving father, brother, grandfather, great grandfather and friend to many. After a 15-year career with the Donaldsonville Police Department, where he attained the rank of Captain, Bob Transferred to the Ascension Parish Sheriff's Office in 1985 when the City of Donaldsonville dissolved the police department and contracted law enforcement services to the Sheriff's Office. Bob started his career with the Sheriff's office as a Detective in the Criminal Investigations Division and transferred to the Narcotics Division in 1991. In 1994 Bob was promoted to sergeant in the Narcotics Division. In 1997 Bob transferred to the Patrol Division where he ran a shift as a Patrol Sergeant. In 1999 Bob transferred to the Traffic/Motors Division where he was a Motors Sergeant. Bob was promoted to Lieutenant in Motors in 2002 and then to Captain in 2010. During which time, in 2004, he was awarded Ascension Parish Deputy of the Year! Bob retired as a Captain in 2011 as the Traffic Division Commander. When he wasn't working, he enjoyed hunting but most of all, spending time with his family. He is survived by two sons, Robert J. LeBlanc III and Dwight D. LeBlanc (Jennifer);one sister, Linda Cedotal (Randy); one brother, Jimmy James LeBlanc (Darlene); five grandchildren, Bryant LeBlanc (Meagan), Grace LeBLanc, Jade LeBlanc, Sophie LeBlanc and Kenley LeBlanc; two great grandchildren, Olivia and Harper LeBlanc; and ex daughter-in-law, Jodi Zachary, along with a host of nieces and nephews. He is preceded in death by his parents, Marie and Robert J. LeBlanc Sr.; and his loving wife, Charlene D. LeBlanc. The honorary pallbearers are Mike Laplace, Lee Anderson, Tim May, Paul Robert, Bryant LeBlanc and Robert (Dusty) Rhodes. The family would like to give a special thanks to Linda Gunby for all the care, love and support. In lieu of flowers, please send a donation to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital in his honor. If you would like to offer the family condolences, please sign the online guestbook at www.oursofh.com
Published in The Advocate from Apr. 18 to Apr. 19, 2020.