Robert "Bob" Joseph Mitchell, 85 years old, beloved Husband, Father, Grandfather, Great-Grandfather and friend to many was called to be with his Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ on July 26th, 2019. He entered this world on November 14, 1933 born to Robert and Eula Mitchell in West Monroe, Louisiana. Bob honorably served his country as 1st lieutenant in the United States Army. Bob was a member of the Jaycees and a charter member of the Baker Rotary Club. He was also a member and usher at The Rock Church in Zachary. Bob is survived by his loving wife of 63 years, Yvonne Mitchell; son, Gary Mitchell and wife, Elke; daughters, Lori Ray and husband, Tommy and Lisa Alford and husband, Roland; 4 grandchildren and their spouses; and 5 great-grandchildren, who were the light of his world. Bob is preceded in death by his father, Robert L. Mitchell; mother, Eula Mitchell Williamson; brother, John L. Mitchell; and sister, Francis M. Pollard. Friends and Family are invited to join the family Monday. July 29th for Visitation at 9 AM with Funeral Service at 11AM at The Rock Church, Zachary, Louisiana. The family would like to express their heartfelt appreciation to the staff and caregivers at Oakwood Village Assisted Living and Lane Regional Medical Center. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to The Rock Church Missionary Fund or St. Jude.
Published in TheAdvocate.com from July 27 to July 29, 2019