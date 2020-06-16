Robert Joseph "Pops" Ruttman
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Robert's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Robert Joseph "Pops" Ruttman, 87, native of Conshohocken, PA and resident of Walker, LA, was called by the Lord on June 14, 2020. He faithfully served his country in the United States Air Force as Staff Sgt. before retiring after 20 years in 1978. He later retired from Riverbend Nuclear Plant as a Burns Security Guard in the early 1990's. He then worked for and loved his days at Spectrum Environmental and then landed at Spectrum Water Technologies, retiring in 2014. Pops was extremely proud of his family, his Polish culture and serving as a USAF Veteran. He never met a stranger, loved sharing stories of his lifelong adventures and worldwide travels, and had a huge passion for LSU football. He enjoyed serving at Immaculate Conception Church as a Eucharistic Minister and member of the Men's Club. He was also a Third Degree Knights of Columbus. He is survived by his wife of 14 years, Sandi Poe Ruttman; daughters Cheryl Miller and Lorraine Harris (Ron); son Allen Brown; step-daughters Lynette Wilks (Mark) and Darlene Carpenter; brothers Joe Rakowski (Karen) and John Rakowski (Karen); sister Sue Milke (Ray); sister-in-law Rose Ruttman; grandchildren Treynor McAdams (Melisa), Tracy Brown, Lynee' McAdams, Elizabeth Miller, Joseph Miller (Kara), Nikki Brown, Daronda Johnson (Britt), Jolynn Reed (Scott), Lesa Cegielski (David), Jessica Staples (Jacob), Madelyn Wilks, Chase Carpenter, Brenan Padgett, Taylor Padgett; and numerous great and great-great grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his mother Josephine Rakowski; sister Alice Custer; brothers Stanley Rakowski, Jim Ruttman, William Ruttman; son Tommy Brown; step-son James Padgett, III; first wife Martha Walcoveick Ruttman; granddaughter Cindy Brown; great-grandson Jasher Jones; and great-granddaughter Lauren Melchor. Pops was loved very much and will be deeply missed by all whom had the honor and pleasure of knowing him. Visitation will be at Seale Funeral Home in Denham Springs on Thursday, June 18, 2020 from 5-7 pm with services immediately following. Burial with military honors will take place at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in his name to the American Heart Association.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Advocate from Jun. 16 to Jun. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
18
Visitation
05:00 - 07:00 PM
Seale Funeral Service, Inc.
Send Flowers
JUN
18
Service
Seale Funeral Service, Inc.
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Seale Funeral Service, Inc.
1720 S. Range Ave.
Denham Springs, LA 70726
(225) 664-4143
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved