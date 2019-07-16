Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Robert "Bob" Keller. View Sign Service Information Rabenhorst Funeral Homes East 11000 Florida Boulevard Baton Rouge , LA 70815 (225)-272-9950 Send Flowers Obituary

Robert "Bob" Keller, 86, a native and lifelong resident of Baton Rouge passed away at his home on Thursday, July 11, 2019. He was born on August 15, 1932 in Baton Rouge, La to Gordon Bertran Keller, Sr. and Eleanor Marguerite Cazes. He was married to JoAnn Adams Keller (Baton Rouge) in Sacramento, CA while stationed at the U. S. Air Force Base. They were married for 35 years and had four children. He attended Bernard Terrace Elementary School and Baton Rouge High School and later obtained a Bachelor's degree from LSU. He served four years on active duty in the U. S. Air Force as an Aviator Bombardier. He obtained the rank of Captain prior to an Honorable Discharge. He later worked in Industry and Chemical Sales for Cerfact Laboratories out of Atlanta, GA and eventually opened his own Chemical Sales business, Chem-Lube. He enjoyed playing Badminton, Table Tennis and Shuffleboard in the Louisiana Senior Olympics and was extremely proud of all his medals and he was named Senior Olympian of the Year in 2000. He brought the game of Pickleball to Baton Rouge and taught it to his fellow players at the BREC facilities. Survived by: JoAnn Adams Keller, ex-wife of Baton Rouge. A son, Mark S. Keller (Dina) of Soddy Daisy, Tennessee; and two daughters, Karen R. Keller of Baton Rouge; and Kristie Keller Pitre (Kenneth) of Denham Springs. Grandchildren: Paul Pitre (Arnelis); Stephanie Grennan (Michael); Christopher Pitre; Branden Pitre; Zachary Keller; Peyton Keller and Dylan Pitre and Great-granddaughter: Sloane Grennan. Predeceased by: Parents, Gordon Bertran Keller, Sr and Eleanor Marguerite Cazes. A son, Randall Brent Keller and siblings Gordon Keller, Jr, Lorraine Keller Pertuit, Evelyn Keller Seefield. Visitation will be Thursday, July 18, 2019 from 3:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. at Rabenhorst East with Service to follow from 6:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. A reception will follow at the home of his daughter, Karen Keller on Thursday evening at 7:00 p.m. Private burial at Greenoaks Memorial Park on Friday, July 19, 2019.

