Bob Kuyrkendall died peacefully surrounded by family July 7th. He was born June 16, 1958 in Laurel, MS. He was a resident of Baton Rouge and 1977 Broadmoor High graduate. He is survived by his wife, Leslie Wedge, of 43 years, children Tiffany (Tim) and Clayton (Aimee), grandchildren Eathan Long and Ethan Carroll, nieces, nephews, in-laws and adopted children because he was everyone's dad and uncle. He was predeceased by parents Roy & Dorothy Kuyrkendall, siblings Karl Kuyrkendall and Lisa Barrilleaux. "All he ever wanted" was his family, camp, Friday night crawfish, shots for LSU & Saints touchdowns, poolside cocktails, Spanish Town Ball, live music, snickers and his pickles. He was a craftsman and enjoyed working in his yard. He looked forward to hunting with his son, fishing in his pond, BHS committee meetings, 4wheeling on his property and morning walks with his dogs, Sugar and Mischief. He passionately and vocally hated 5k races, stupid people and the Saints NFC Championship game. Special thank you to neighbors, friends and family for your love and support. Family and friends are invited for 2pm visitation, Saturday July 13th at Broadmoor Presbyterian Church, 9340 Florida Blvd; services at 3pm with reception to follow.
Published in TheAdvocate.com from July 9 to July 13, 2019