Robert L "Bob" Gilbert, a native of Gilbertown, AL and a resident of Lutcher, LA passed away on December 13, 2019 at the age of 92. He was a WWII veteran with the United States Navy. Bob retired after 35 years with Texaco and was an avid rabbit hunter. He is survived by his sons Kenneth Gilbert and wife Virginia, and Gary Gilbert; daughter Bonnie Schilling and husband Bennie; grandchildren Robbie Gilbert (Rhonda), Scott Gilbert, Michele Poche (Murphy), Brad Gilbert (Dana), Travis Gilbert (Julie), Chad Schilling, Steven Schilling (Angela), Daphne Domingue (Dwain), and Rusty Moran (Cale). Bob is also survived by 16 great-grandchildren. Bob is preceded in death by his wife of 62 years, Hilda Gilbert and daughter Diane Moran. Visitation will be on Tuesday December 17, 2019 at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Paulina, LA from 9:00 am until 12:00 noon. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 12:00 noon and burial will follow in the church cemetery. Rose Lynn Funeral Services is in charge of the arrangements. To view or sign the online guestbook, please visit www.roselynnfuneralhome.com.
Published in TheAdvocate.com from Dec. 14 to Dec. 17, 2019