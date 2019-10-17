Robert L. Grace, age 79, passed away at his home in Baton Rouge, LA, on September 25, 2019, with his wife, Jan, by his side. Bob was born in July, 1940 in Cape Girardeau, MO, moved to St. Louis, MO, attended Brentwood Public Schools and Washington University. He received his Bachelor and Master's degrees in Music and Music Education from University of North Texas, majoring in woodwinds. He was a member of the Texas Bandmasters Association, Texas Music Educators Association, Music Educators National Conference, and Audio Engineering Society, and the American Bandmasters Association. As a youth, Bob received numerous awards including the Young Artist 1959 Award from the St. Louis Symphony. He was a band director for 22 years beginning in Killeen, TX and including Burleson High School. His former students kept in touch, much to his great enjoyment. Concurrent with teaching, he founded Vestige Custom Records which evolved to Vestige Audio/Video. He retired from teaching in1985, and took a position at Louisiana State University School of Music to establish a Recording Studio and create a curriculum for recording techniques. He left LSU in 1990 to become a full-time Recording Engineer with his own Vestige label specializing in live recordings of classical and jazz groups. Clients included high schools, university, and professional groups including the Ft. Worth and Baton Rouge Symphonies, Van Cliburn Piano Competition, NPR, PBS, and others. In 1995, Bob was invited to bring Vestige into Associate Membership of the American Bandmasters Association. He recorded concerts at the annual conventions and prepared audition CDs. In 2012, Bob was named an Honorary Life Associate Member of ABA. Bob was preceded in death by: his father, James Ralph Grace; his mother Beulah Mae Grace; and his brother, James Earl Grace. He is survived by his wife of 39 years, Jan L. Grace. A visitation will be held on Saturday, October 19 at Rabenhorst Funeral Home, 825 Government Street from 9:30 am until a memorial service to begin at 11:00 am. Bob will be laid to rest in Baton Rouge at a later date. Jan gives thanks to his students, friends, and associates for their caring and support over the years. In lieu of flowers, he and Jan have expressed a wish that memorial donations be made to the American Bandmasters Association Foundation or a in Bob's name. Please read the full obituary and share memories online at www.rabenhorst.com.
Published in TheAdvocate.com from Oct. 17 to Oct. 19, 2019