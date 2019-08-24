Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Robert L. "Bob" Hunt Jr.. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Robert L. Hunt Jr., 81, died peacefully in his home in Baton Rouge on August 17, 2019. He was the loving husband of Susan (Savage) Hunt for 55 years. He was born January 18, 1938 in Fall River, Massachusetts and raised in Warren, Rhode Island. He served in the Air Force National Guard from 1961 to 1966. After his time in the service, he attended Providence College where he earned his Master's degree in Marketing. Besides his wife, he is survived by his children, their spouses and seven grandsons: Wayne (Rhonda) Hunt, Matthew (Jeanne) Hunt and Jennifer (Marcus) Bresee. He is also survived by his three sisters, Joanna Ricco, Nancy Hanson and Deborah Oliveira. He was a lifelong parishioner of St. Thomas More Catholic Church where he served as a committed Eucharistic adorer and lector and on the parish council. Visitation will be Tuesday, August 27, 2019 10:00am – 11:00am at St. Thomas More Catholic Church followed by a funeral Mass at 11:00am. Interment of ashes immediately following funeral at Port Hudson National Cemetery. Robert L. Hunt Jr., 81, died peacefully in his home in Baton Rouge on August 17, 2019. He was the loving husband of Susan (Savage) Hunt for 55 years. He was born January 18, 1938 in Fall River, Massachusetts and raised in Warren, Rhode Island. He served in the Air Force National Guard from 1961 to 1966. After his time in the service, he attended Providence College where he earned his Master's degree in Marketing. Besides his wife, he is survived by his children, their spouses and seven grandsons: Wayne (Rhonda) Hunt, Matthew (Jeanne) Hunt and Jennifer (Marcus) Bresee. He is also survived by his three sisters, Joanna Ricco, Nancy Hanson and Deborah Oliveira. He was a lifelong parishioner of St. Thomas More Catholic Church where he served as a committed Eucharistic adorer and lector and on the parish council. Visitation will be Tuesday, August 27, 2019 10:00am – 11:00am at St. Thomas More Catholic Church followed by a funeral Mass at 11:00am. Interment of ashes immediately following funeral at Port Hudson National Cemetery. Published in TheAdvocate.com from Aug. 24 to Aug. 27, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for The Advocate Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close