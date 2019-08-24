Robert L. Hunt Jr., 81, died peacefully in his home in Baton Rouge on August 17, 2019. He was the loving husband of Susan (Savage) Hunt for 55 years. He was born January 18, 1938 in Fall River, Massachusetts and raised in Warren, Rhode Island. He served in the Air Force National Guard from 1961 to 1966. After his time in the service, he attended Providence College where he earned his Master's degree in Marketing. Besides his wife, he is survived by his children, their spouses and seven grandsons: Wayne (Rhonda) Hunt, Matthew (Jeanne) Hunt and Jennifer (Marcus) Bresee. He is also survived by his three sisters, Joanna Ricco, Nancy Hanson and Deborah Oliveira. He was a lifelong parishioner of St. Thomas More Catholic Church where he served as a committed Eucharistic adorer and lector and on the parish council. Visitation will be Tuesday, August 27, 2019 10:00am – 11:00am at St. Thomas More Catholic Church followed by a funeral Mass at 11:00am. Interment of ashes immediately following funeral at Port Hudson National Cemetery.
Published in TheAdvocate.com from Aug. 24 to Aug. 27, 2019