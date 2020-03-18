Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Robert L. "RL" Kimble. View Sign Service Information Seale Funeral Service, Inc. 1720 S. Range Ave. Denham Springs , LA 70726 (225)-664-4143 Send Flowers Obituary

Robert L. "RL" Kimble a resident of Denham Springs, passed away peacefully at home Sunday, March 15, 2020 at the age of 86. Robert is survived by his 3 children Terry L. Kimble, and his wife Tracy, Patricia Kimble Barron and her husband David E. Barron and David Kimble and grandchildren, Kevin M. Barron, and his wife Kristine, Kyle C. Kimble and his wife Shellie, Kenny E. Barron, and Allison N. Kimble, and great-grandchildren Karmen C. Kimble, Maxwell R. Barron, Carter M. Kimble, Alex E. Barron, Ollie S. Barron, and nephew Jerry W. Henson and many nieces and nephews and in-laws. Robert was preceded in death by his loving wife of 61 years Juanita L. "Nita" Kimble, his parents Carl J. Kimble, Viola C. Kimble and sister Nettie T. Hayward. He was a loving, giving, dedicated and kind family man. He proudly served his country in the U.S. Navy during the Korean Conflict. Pallbearers will be: Kevin M. Barron, Kyle C. Kimble, Blake A. Linder, Kirk W. Kanatani. Honorary Pallbearer will be Jerry W. Henson. Rev. Malcolm Richard will conduct a private family service at 10 am with burial to follow on the grounds with Navy Military Honors at Evergreen Memorial Park in Denham Springs, LA. Thanks to Daryl and Louis Hauck for the many special treat visits (strawberry shakes); he enjoyed the company and the treats. Special thanks to Clarity Hospice of Baton Rouge and their faithful crew of Kim and Wendy and all others for the special care given to him. Extra special thanks to Tracy (our rock) and Allison for all of their tireless efforts during his illness. In lieu of flowers, friends and family may choose to donate to Clarity Hospice of Baton Rouge, or Alzheimer's Services of the Capital Area in Robert's honor.

