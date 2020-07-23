1/
Robert L. Whittington
1933 - 2020
{ "" }
Mr. Robert L Whittington passed on to the Lord on July 20, 2020. He was born on the family farm, outside of Gloster, Mississippi, on November 22, 1933. A graduate of Crosby High School, Crosby, Mississippi, he served 2 years in the US Army, after which he was employed by Stupp Corporation for 43 years. He was a member of Comite Baptist Church. Mr. Robert was preceded in death by his mother, Myrtis Bass Whittington and father, Pearl Whittington, five brothers, three sisters, and two wives, Patricia Hurst Whittington, and Alma Robinson Whittington. He is survived by one brother, one sister, four children, 13 grandchildren, and 17 great grandchildren. Funeral services are to be held in Gloster at Brown Funeral Home on Saturday, July 25, with family viewing at 10:30 am and graveside service at 11:00 am.

Published in The Advocate from Jul. 23 to Jul. 26, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
25
Viewing
10:30 AM
Brown Funeral Home
Funeral services provided by
Brown Funeral Home
901 Hwy 24
Gloster, MS 39638
(601) 225-4201
Memories & Condolences

2 entries
July 23, 2020
You were a awesome dad to me and I love and miss you greatly!
Harold Robinson
Son
July 23, 2020
My sincere condolences. Robert was a great friend and mentor to me. He helped me so much when I was at Stupp Corporation. Probably one the smartest men I have ever known. I am forever grateful . May his soul rest in peace.
Carl Chustz
Coworker
