Mr. Robert L Whittington passed on to the Lord on July 20, 2020. He was born on the family farm, outside of Gloster, Mississippi, on November 22, 1933. A graduate of Crosby High School, Crosby, Mississippi, he served 2 years in the US Army, after which he was employed by Stupp Corporation for 43 years. He was a member of Comite Baptist Church. Mr. Robert was preceded in death by his mother, Myrtis Bass Whittington and father, Pearl Whittington, five brothers, three sisters, and two wives, Patricia Hurst Whittington, and Alma Robinson Whittington. He is survived by one brother, one sister, four children, 13 grandchildren, and 17 great grandchildren. Funeral services are to be held in Gloster at Brown Funeral Home on Saturday, July 25, with family viewing at 10:30 am and graveside service at 11:00 am.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store