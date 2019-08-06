Robert Lawrence "Robby" Crusta, Sr., passed away on July 16, 2019 of lung cancer at the age of 55. Son of Shirley C. LeBlanc and the late Cosmo O. Crusta. Stepson of Milton LeBlanc. Father of Robert L. Crusta, Jr., father-in-law of Dehia B. Crusta. Grandfather of Kayley and Kyndall Crusta. Brother of Rick (Charlotte), Linda C Cousin (Andy), David (Marlene) and Thomas (William). Stepbrother of Nedra Schneider (Mark) and Nadine Saunders (Doug). Also survived by a host of nieces, nephews, great nieces and great nephews. His last act of kindness was to donate his body to science. Family and friends are invited to attend visitation with Robby's family at Noon, Saturday August 10, 2019 at Grace Lutheran Church, 5800 Canal Blvd., New Orleans, LA 70124. A Memorial Service will follow at 1:00. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in Robby's name to Grace Lutheran Church.
Published in TheAdvocate.com from Aug. 6 to Aug. 10, 2019