Robert L. "Bob" Huffman, Jr. was called home to be with his Lord and Savior on June 23, 2019. He passed away peacefully at the age of 78 after a hard fought battle with Lymphoma. Bob was born in San Angelo, Texas on October 17, 1940 to Robert L. Huffman, Sr. and Sally Motley Huffman who both preceded him in death. He was raised in New Orleans and lived in Metairie. After Hurricane Katrina he relocated to Denham Springs, LA. He was a son, husband, father, grandfather and a wonderful Christian example to all who loved him. He is survived by his wife of 57 years, Virginia Salley Huffman, and his 3 children; Terri H. Baillie, Ret. Army Capt. Daniel Huffman, and Timothy Huffman. He had 7 grandchildren whom he was very proud of and adored; William and John Baillie, Estelle, Amber, Anna, Jackson and Sophia Huffman. He is also survived by siblings; James Huffman (Brenda), Sally Czerwinski (Michael), and Mary Selby (Stafford) and many beloved nieces and nephews. He was an Ordained Deacon in 1970 at the Bartlett Baptist Church in Tennessee, First Baptist Church Kenner, La and presently at Istrouma Baptist Church Baton Rouge LA. serving the Lord with all his heart for over 45 years and a choir member for over 40 years. He served our Country from 1963-1969 during the Vietnam Conflict in the Army National Guard as an enlisted soldier. He was a Patriot and strong believer in our Country. He was a Master Mason with the Crescent City Lodge #387 F. & A. M. in New Orleans, LA. Up until his death he was serving as Vice President of the 5th District Water Board of Livingston Parish where he worked tirelessly to help improve the drainage. One of his favorite hobbies later in life was his Corvettes he was a former member of the Greater New Orleans Corvette Club, and the Crescent City Corvette Club and was an active member in the Baton Rouge Corvette Club where he served as a Board member and a former Vice President. 