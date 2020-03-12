|
Robert Lee Lanier, a true courageous gentleman of faith and conviction, went home to be with his Lord and Savior and loving family members awaiting their joyous reunion on March 10, 2020 at the age of 88. Born on April 24, 1931 in Waycross, GA to Lottie and Robert Lee Lanier, he resided in Jacksonville, FL where he graduated from Andrew Jackson High School in 1949 and met his first wife, Virginia Sue Stewart. His job with Union Tank Car Company required a moves to Indiana and years later to Marion, OH and Baton Rouge, LA where he retired as the Plant Manager and moved to Benton, KY spending his retirement years with his loving spouse, Katherine Lanier. Almost four years ago he and his faithful canine companion, Shelly moved to Tallahassee to be close to his son and he resided at the Allegro Senior Living Community. In spite of the many health obstacles he faced in his later years, he maintained a positive attitude and greeted everyone with a heart-warming smile. He was a gifted athlete and his sporting passions were baseball and golf. He was an avid St. Louis Cardinals fan. He loved music and served as the music director and sang in the choir of all the Baptist Churches he was a member of. During breakfast he would lead the residents of Allegro in a chorus of Zippity-doo-dah to get their day started off with a smile. He served in the Florida National Guard with the rank of a 2nd Lt and obtained his Associates Degree from Purdue University. The family would like to express their heartfelt gratitude to the caring staff at Allegro and the Davita Dialysis Center for the love, care and support they provided their Father during sometimes difficult times. Big Bend Hospice provided invaluable services for which the family will be forever grateful. Mr. Lanier is survived by Brother Donald Lanier of Clarksville, GA, Daughter Tamara Wallace of Baton Rouge, Sons Barry Lanier of Tallahassee and Michael Woodward of Kenosha, Wisconsin, 14 Grandchildren, 32 Great-Grandchildren and 4 Great-Great Grandchildren. Memorial contributions can be made to Big Bend Hospice or the American Kidney Foundation. The family will receive friends from 1:00 p.m. Saturday, March 14th at Stevendale Baptist Church, Baton Rouge, LA with services to follow at 2:00 p.m. at the church. Burial will be at Resthaven Cemetery. On a later date to be announced a memorial service will be held at the Allegro Chapel. Susie Mozolic of Bevis Funeral Home is assisting the family with their arrangements.
Published in TheAdvocate.com from Mar. 12 to Mar. 14, 2020