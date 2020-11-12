Robert Lee "Pluckum" Rogers entered into eternal rest on November 9, 2020 at the age of 73. Survived by his wife, Tamika Washington Rogers and son, Jayden Robert Rogers. Visitation Friday, November 13, 2020 3:00 pm to 5:00 pm, Hall's Celebration Center, 9348 Scenic Hwy., Baton Rouge, LA. Celebration of Life Service is Saturday, November 14, 2020 at 1:00 pm, Hall's Celebration Center. Rev. Dr. Stuart Freeman officiating. Entombment Heavenly Gates Cemetery of Baton Rouge, 10633 Veterans Memorial Blvd., Baton Rouge, LA. Funeral services entrusted to Hall Davis and Son. www.halldavisandson.com.