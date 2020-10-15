Robert Lee Washington, Sr. a native of Woodland, LA and a resident of Clinton, LA departed this life Tues., Oct. 13, 2020 in Baton Rouge, LA. He was 72. Robert work for Carter Mobile Homes in Saint Francisville from the early 70's to the late 80's. He later started his own business Robert's Mobile Homes for the next 20 years. Visitation will be Sat., Oct. 17, 2020 from 9-11am at Richardson Funeral Home of Clinton 11816 Jackson St. Clinton, LA 70722. Interment in Union Baptist Church Cemetery 17038 Hwy 67 Norwood, LA 70761. Robert leaves to cherish his memories 2 sons; Robert (Tameesha) Washington, Jr. and Timothy Washington; 3 grandchildren Whitney Washington, Arelle Washington, Robert Washington III; 2 sisters Bettie (Ameal) Brown, Rose (Ricky) Stanley and 1 brother James Washington and host of nieces, nephews countless relatives and friends.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store