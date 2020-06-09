Robert Lee Watkins, affectionately known as Bobby by friends and family, was born on October 10, 1935 to his parents, Willie Watkins and Rosa Lee Williams Johnson in Baton Rouge, LA. A graduate of Scotlandville High School, Robert worked as a bus driver at Capital Area Transit for many years until he retired in the year 2000. He was also an avid baseball player and a fan of major league baseball and football. He was married to Ora D. Watkins for 56 years, who preceded him in death. Robert received the call to eternal rest on May 28, 2020 at 11:03 pm. He leaves to cherish his memory two sons, Lee Arthur Chambers of Baker, LA and Michael Chambers (Charlotte) of Zachary, LA., two brothers, Jesse Johnson (Kathleen) and James Johnson of Baton Rouge, LA. Eleven grandchildren, twenty-two great-grandchildren, and a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives, and friends. Funeral Services will be held on Wednesday, June 10, 2020 at 11:00 am at Jordan Stone Baptist Church, 8523 Thelma St., Baton Rouge, LA 70807 with visitation from 9:00 am to 11:00 am. Burial services to follow at Mount Pilgrim Benevolent Society Cemetery.

