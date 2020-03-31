Robert Lee Wilson "Big Rob" was born on December 11, 1964 to the late Willie Sterling and Shirley Mae Thornton in Lettsworth, LA. He departed this life on Sunday, March 29, 2020, at his residence. Robert attended public school in Pointe Coupee Parish. He was a member of Upper Pointe Coupee High School Class of 1984. He loved raising a garden, cooking, and doing many outdoor chores. Robert leaves to cherish his memories: a sister, Yolanda Lacy; brothers, Eric Sterling, Paul Simon, Christopher Simon, and Brandon Simon; aunt, Jean Eleanor Brown (Fred); uncles, Norwood Thornton (Charlie Mae), Sidney Thornton (Melody), Wayne Washington, Earnest Thornton (Leona), and Willie Thornton (Barbara); two special cousins whom he was reared with, Kyron Thornton and Cedric Thornton; and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, friends, and other relatives. Visitation will be held Wednesday, April 1, 2020 from 4:00 to 6:00 p.m. at 152 Hwy 3050, Morganza, LA 70759. Graveside services will be held on Thursday, April 2, 2020 at 12:00 noon at New Zion Baptist Church Cemetery, 19626 LA Hwy 15, Lettsworth, LA 70753. Professional services entrusted to A. Wesley's Funeral Home of Maringouin.
Published in TheAdvocate.com from Mar. 31 to Apr. 2, 2020