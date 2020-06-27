Robert "Bob" LeFebvre
1942 - 2020
Robert "Bob" LeFebvre, 78, of Counce, TN passed away peacefully at his home on Monday, May 4, 2020. Bob was born May 4, 1942 in Baton Rouge, LA to George Martin LeFebvre and Minnie Louise Holden LeFebvre. He was a 1960 graduated of Baton Rouge Magnet High School and a 1964 graduate of LSU. He loved his LSU tigers! Bob was a member of Pickwick United Methodist Church in Counce, TN where he faithfully served during his adult life. Bob loved playing and teaching tennis. In his younger days he coached his children's ball teams. He loved boating and spending time with his family. Bob is survived by his wife of 53 years, Martha Barton LeFebvre; his son Travis LeFebvre, of Bartlett, TN; his daughter Trisha LeFebvre Williams (Steve) of Nashvlle, TN; his four grandchildren, Emma LeFebvre, Olivia Williams, Luke Williams, and Jacob Williams; his brothers, Jim LeFebvre (Jeannie) of Baton Rouge, LA and George LeFebvre of Laguna Woods, CA; other relatives and a host of friends. A private family service was held on May 9, 2020 with a Celebration of Life service to be held at a later date.

Published in The Advocate from Jun. 27 to Jun. 28, 2020.
