Robert Lemuel Stanga
Robert Lemuel Stanga died on Monday, May 11, 2020 at his home in Clinton. He was 68 years old and was a US Marine Corps Veteran of the Vietnam War. He is survived by his wife of 36 years, Barbara Fontenot Stanta, a daughter, LaCristia Edwards and husband, Paul and 2 sons, Christopher Stanga and wife, Ashley and Marcus Stanga and wife, Renee, 9 grandchildren, Austin, La Cristia, ReNay, Alayna, Hayden, Landon, Victoria, Colton and Mason, a great-grandchild, Rowan and his beloved furry companion, Bonzo, a mother-in-law, Winnie Mitchell and 5 sisters. Share sympathies, condolences and memories at www.CharletFuneralHome.com.

Published in The Advocate from May 13 to May 14, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

