Robert Lester O'Conner was born June 10, 1932 in Ethel LA. Robert was a retired heavy equipment operator at Magnolia Construction for 30 plus years. Robert entered into eternal rest on Tuesday September 1, 2020 in the comfort of his own home. Robert was a family man who loved God, his children, grandchildren, and was always there to help anyone in need. He showed love to many and was a pillar in his community. He made an impression to all who came in contact with him and will be deeply missed. He leaves to cherish his memories his loving and devoted wife Ruthie Mae O'Conner, four sons Lionel, Jerome, Dennis and Marcell O'Conner; Daughter Patricia Richard, a hosts of grandchildren, great grandchildren, nephews, nieces and other relatives and friends. He is preceded in death by his daughters, Deborah Curry, Cynthia McNeely, Lorraine O'Conner and Gloria Brady; grandchildren Jermone and Jerome Kinchen, brothers, Joe, Gene, Robert Lee, Leon and Frank Oconner; sisters Ceola, Isabell, Marie and Edna Mae and parents Eugene and Lottie Davis O'Conner.

