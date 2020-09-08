1/1
Robert Lester O'Conner
1932 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Robert's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Robert Lester O'Conner was born June 10, 1932 in Ethel LA. Robert was a retired heavy equipment operator at Magnolia Construction for 30 plus years. Robert entered into eternal rest on Tuesday September 1, 2020 in the comfort of his own home. Robert was a family man who loved God, his children, grandchildren, and was always there to help anyone in need. He showed love to many and was a pillar in his community. He made an impression to all who came in contact with him and will be deeply missed. He leaves to cherish his memories his loving and devoted wife Ruthie Mae O'Conner, four sons Lionel, Jerome, Dennis and Marcell O'Conner; Daughter Patricia Richard, a hosts of grandchildren, great grandchildren, nephews, nieces and other relatives and friends. He is preceded in death by his daughters, Deborah Curry, Cynthia McNeely, Lorraine O'Conner and Gloria Brady; grandchildren Jermone and Jerome Kinchen, brothers, Joe, Gene, Robert Lee, Leon and Frank Oconner; sisters Ceola, Isabell, Marie and Edna Mae and parents Eugene and Lottie Davis O'Conner.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Advocate from Sep. 8 to Sep. 9, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved