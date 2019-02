Robert Linfield Singer, Jr., a native of Baton Rouge, LA, passed away on February 26, 2019 at his home in St. Francisville, LA. He was 75 years old. His magnificent life will be forever remembered by his wife of 28 years, Cheryl Johnson Singer, and his children: Sarah Singer Gagnon and husband Jeff; Robert Linfield Singer, III; Margaret (Mimi) Singer Lee and husband Matt; and Emily (Beth) Poche McNulty and husband Scott. He was known as beloved "Papa" by his grandchildren: Gabriella Anne Gagnon, Anna Katherine Ruebsamen, Mason Dean Ruebsamen, Henry Blake Singer, Molly Jane Singer, Patrick Scott McNulty, Daniel Edward Lee and Andrew Raleigh Lee. He is survived by his brother and sister-in-law Elwyn Dwight Singer and Martha, and nephew Elwyn Dwight Singer, Jr. He is preceded in death by his parents Alice Hart Singer and Robert Linfield Singer. Born and raised in the Garden District of Baton Rouge, he attended Baton Rouge High School and graduated from Sewanee Military Academy. He earned his Bachelor's degree from Louisiana State University and was a member of the Kappa Alpha fraternity. Robert proudly served his country in the U.S. Army as a Captain in the Vietnam war , and enjoyed a long career culminating in his retirement from AAA Rent All. A "gentleman" is often described as someone whose actions reach further than his own self-interest, and Robert was the consummate gentleman. He gave of himself not only to his friends, community and church, but most importantly, his family. Robert was a regular blood donor- giving every opportunity allowed - and spent much of his time caring for the animals in need at the West Feliciana Animal Shelter. He was an active member of the Grace Episcopal Church vestry and the Feliciana Osher Lifelong Learning Institute. He was extraordinarily industrious and loved to work with his hands, especially when it involved making or fixing things for his grandchildren, whom he adored. In recent years he made the most of life, traveling the world with his beloved wife Cheryl and regularly giving back to his community. Relatives and friends are invited to celebrate Robert's life on Friday, March 1, at Grace Episcopal Church at 11621 Ferdinand St., St. Francisville, LA 70775. Visitation will begin at 11:00 am until Requiem Mass at 1:00 pm. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Robert's name to Grace Episcopal Church. Share sympathies, condolences and memories at www.CharletFuneraHome.com.