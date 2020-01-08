Rev. Robert "Bob" London (1951 - 2019)
Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Rev. Robert "Bob" London.
Service Information
Winnfield Funeral Home- Baton Rouge
7221 Plank Rd.
Baton Rouge, LA
70811
(225)-357-2675
Visitation
Thursday, Jan. 9, 2020
5:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Mt. Calvary Baptist Church
3059 Gracie Street
Baton Rouge, LA
View Map
Service
Friday, Jan. 10, 2020
11:00 AM
Antioch Full Gospel Baptist Church
6538 Mickens Road
Baton Rouge, LA
View Map
Obituary
Send Flowers

Rev. Robert London "Bob", native of Lake Charles, LA and resident of Baton Rouge, Louisiana, passed away on December 26, 2019, Thursday at Our Lady of the Lake Regional Medical Center in Baton Rouge, LA. He is survived by his wife, Dorothy London and children, Freecie Tilley- Stevens and Duke E. Tilley, III, grandchildren, great grandchild, brothers, sisters, and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, family, and close friends. Rev. London pastored 2nd Mt. Calvary Baptist Church located at 3059 Gracie Street in Baton Rouge, LA, where he proudly served for over 26 years. He is preceded in death by his parents, two sisters, and three brothers. Visitation will be from 5 pm to 8 pm Thursday, January 9, 2020 at the Mt. Calvary Baptist Church at 3059 Gracie Street in Baton Rouge, LA. Arrangements entrusted to Winnfield Funeral Home at 7221 Plank Road, Baton Rouge, LA 70811. Services will be at 11 am Friday, January 10, 2020 at Antioch Full Gospel Baptist Church, 6538 Mickens Road, Baton Rouge, LA 70811. Interment to follow at Port Hudson National Cemetery, 20978 Port Hickey Road, Zachary, LA 70791.
Published in TheAdvocate.com from Jan. 8 to Jan. 10, 2020
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.