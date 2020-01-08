Rev. Robert London "Bob", native of Lake Charles, LA and resident of Baton Rouge, Louisiana, passed away on December 26, 2019, Thursday at Our Lady of the Lake Regional Medical Center in Baton Rouge, LA. He is survived by his wife, Dorothy London and children, Freecie Tilley- Stevens and Duke E. Tilley, III, grandchildren, great grandchild, brothers, sisters, and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, family, and close friends. Rev. London pastored 2nd Mt. Calvary Baptist Church located at 3059 Gracie Street in Baton Rouge, LA, where he proudly served for over 26 years. He is preceded in death by his parents, two sisters, and three brothers. Visitation will be from 5 pm to 8 pm Thursday, January 9, 2020 at the Mt. Calvary Baptist Church at 3059 Gracie Street in Baton Rouge, LA. Arrangements entrusted to Winnfield Funeral Home at 7221 Plank Road, Baton Rouge, LA 70811. Services will be at 11 am Friday, January 10, 2020 at Antioch Full Gospel Baptist Church, 6538 Mickens Road, Baton Rouge, LA 70811. Interment to follow at Port Hudson National Cemetery, 20978 Port Hickey Road, Zachary, LA 70791.