Or Copy this URL to Share

Robert Louis Grayson departed this life on Monday, August 10, 2020 at the age of 81. He was a retired Fire Chief of East Baton Rouge Fire Department and a BREC Park Ranger until his death. He was a resident of Baton Rouge, LA. Memorial services will be held on Saturday, August 22, at 2:00 p.m., at Winnfield Funeral Home. Interment at Southern Memorial Gardens.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store