Robert Louis Thompson

Service Information
Rose Lynn Funeral Services
1870 Cabanose Ave
Lutcher, LA
70071
(225)-869-0000
Obituary
Robert Louis Thompson, 86, a native of Benton, IL and resident of Hester, LA passed away on March 20, 2020. He is survived by his wife, Mary W Thompson; children, Karen Belak (Karlo), Robin Thompson, Jeanette Crosby (Kevin), Richard Thompson (Barbara), and Robert Pasters (Mary); grandchildren 20; great-grandchildren 24; nephew, John Patti; niece, Sharon Zogas and a special cousin, Norma Gulley. He was preceded in death by his parents, Nina and Louis Thompson; son, Robert Louis Thompson, II; great-grandchildren 6. A memorial visitation in his honor will be held at later date. Online condolences can be given at www.roselynnfuneralhome.com. Rose Lynn Funeral Services is in charge of arrangements.
Published in TheAdvocate.com from Mar. 23 to Mar. 24, 2020
