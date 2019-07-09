A loving husband, father, grandfather, son, uncle and friend, Robert M. "Silverwings" Bridges Jr. went to his eternal home on Monday, July 8, 2019. He was 70 years old. Robert proudly served his country the United States Army for 3 years during Vietnam. Robert loved watching Nascar and football. Robert was an OTR Trucker and he drove cross country and gravel. He leaves behind to cherish his memories his loving wife of 47 years, Debbie M. "Lady Silverwings" Bridges; his mother, Eunice Margaret Bridges; son, Robert M. Bridges III and wife Stacey; two daughters, Brenda Bridges Willie, Tammy Bridges McNeal and fiancé George McCoy; six grandchildren, Jacob, Ashlynn, Nathan, Savannah, Saundra, Micah; two brothers, George L. Bridges and wife Jan, Marcus Bridges; three sisters, Sarah Moses, Penny Bankston, Patsy Bridges and numerous nieces, nephews and friends. He will be missed by all who knew and loved him. Visitation will be held at Seale Funeral Home on Friday, July 12, 2019 from 10am until Celebration of Life Service at 12:30pm, conducted by Bro. Willis Easley. Burial will follow in Louisiana National Cemetery with Military honors at 2:30pm. He was preceded in death by his father Robert M. Bridges Sr.; maternal and paternal grandparents and his two sisters, Norma Lee Bridges and Betty Bridges. Condolences may be offered at www.sealefuneral.com.
Published in TheAdvocate.com from July 9 to July 12, 2019