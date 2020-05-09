Robert M. Meyer "Captn Bob" passed away peacefully May 6 in Lafayette surrounded by his family after dealing with cancer for the past decade. He is survived by Marjorie his wife of over 25 years, his siblings; brother Ron wife Joan Meyer, sister Cheryl Meyer and their families. Four children Shelley and Kirk Graham of Baton Rouge, Mike and Carrie Meyer of Meyers Chuck, AK, Kamie (MeToo) and Mike Sanchez of St. Francisville, Barton and Janai Meyer of Ketchikan, AK. Five grandchildren Olivia Graham, Rio and Zeke Gauthier, Nolan and Dutch Meyer. Captn Bob was born to Bob and Wanda Meyer in Yakima, WA in 1943. He graduated from the University of Washington as a Marine Biologist/Oceanographer. He then moved to Alaska where he worked the majority of his career in that field conducting research and managing programs from the Arctic Ocean, Bering Sea, Gulf of Alaska and Gulf of Mexico. Bob authored several scientific research papers and penned an autobiography. He served as a council member on the Science Technical Panel for the North Slope Science Initiative in Alaska. Captn Bob built a beautiful home for he and Marjorie in Whale Pass Alaska where he was active in the community and served on the City Council. Bob was a father, grandfather, mentor, scientist and a scholar. Curious about all God's great works from the lowliest of fishes to the loftiest of birds. In lieu of flowers or gifts it is his wish that donations be made to Healing Place Church, 19202 Highland Rd, Baton Rouge, LA 70810 (please make a note in the "memo" Saint Francisville Campus). The Family would like to acknowledge the amazing and steadfast medical team at Lafayette General Medical Center, Dr. Henry Kaufman, Joan Broussard NP, Chelsea Lances RN, Dr. Bradley Chastant, II his family and staff, Dr. Michael Cain and staff, Dr. Eric Trawick and the staff at AMG Hospital.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store