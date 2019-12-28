Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Robert Mark Tuminello Jr.. View Sign Service Information Rabenhorst Funeral Home East 11000 Florida Boulevard Baton Rouge , LA 70815 (225)-399-4352 Visitation 4:00 PM - 6:00 PM Rabenhorst Funeral Home East 11000 Florida Boulevard Baton Rouge , LA 70815 View Map Visitation 9:00 AM - 10:00 AM Our Lady of Mercy Catholic Church 445 Marquette Ave View Map Mass of Christian Burial 10:00 AM Our Lady of Mercy Catholic Church 445 Marquette Ave View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Robert Mark Tuminello, Jr., whether you knew him as Robert, Robby, Rob, Tume, T.V., Daddy, or Pop Pop, consider yourself blessed to have known him at all. Robert Mark Tuminello, Jr. departed this world on Friday, December 20, 2019 after a brief, but hard fought battle with a rare aggressive cancer. He was 66 years young. He is survived by: his devoted wife, Elizabeth "Betz" Guice Tuminello nee Cook; two sons: Jeffrey Tuminello, Brett Tuminello and wife Mandy; three step-daughters, whom he considered and treated as his own: Rachel Guice Mangin, Allisyn "Ali" Guice Conerly and husband J.R., Lily Guice and fiance' Kraig Kepper; five grandchildren: Amelia and Max Conerly, Adley Kate "AK" Tuminello, Bodhi Mangin, and Tripp Robert Tuminello; two "honorary" grandchildren: Kruze and Sutton Kepper; his much respected father, Robert Mark Tuminello, Sr.; his beloved and always supportive sister, Debra Tuminello; his nieces Kelly LaBorde Barnes and husband Kevin, and Bridget LaBorde Orton and husband Kyle; four grand-nieces and nephews: Brayden and Aubrey Barnes, and Olivia and Jack Orton; three sisters-in-law and their families including many step nieces and nephews: Keigh Flack and husband Rick, Sally Hutchinson and husband David, and Nina Callender and husband Les; and his brother-in-law, Mike Cook Jr.; Many cousins including his first cousin and lifelong best friend Ken Tuminello and wife Robin. He was preceded in death by his mother, Hettie Jean Babin Tuminello, father in law Mike Cook Sr. and mother-in-law Betty Shoemaker Cook. Fondly known as "Pop Pop" by his grandchildren, he was a fun loving, caring and involved grandfather, husband, father, brother, son and friend who was happiest when surrounded by his adoring family and many loyal and long-time friends. He was loved by all and never met a stranger. He played sports from a very young age, with baseball being his sport of choice, and at many times with his father being the coach. After graduating from Catholic High School in 1971, where he was known by sports writers as "that talented left-hand CHS pitcher," he was granted a full baseball scholarship to Northwestern State University, where he earned a Bachelor's degree in Business in 1975. A remarkable and natural salesman for many years, he was looking forward to retirement in 2020 from his current employer, Scott Macon Equipment after 11+ years as one of their top salesmen. He cared deeply for his close-knit work family, especially his boss Curtis Day. An ardent outdoorsman, Rob enjoyed duck hunting, fishing, boating and especially golfing, which he did every weekend with long-time friends Kelly Kling, Dusty Kling, Al Whitehead and Lester Hitchcock. He was especially fond of spending weekends in Covington as well as on the Tchefuncte River. An active member of the Baton Rouge Blues Society, he took advantage of every opportunity to hear his favorite blues bands; however, he loved a wide array of music types. He and his wife Betz took many trips to see their favorite bands perform live. He was an avid LSU baseball and football fan, as well as a devoted Saints football fan. Everything he did was done with a smile on his face, a twinkle in his eye, and dimples flashing. The world has lost a truly great man, but heaven has gained an angel. He will be deeply missed by all who knew him. A visitation will be held at Rabenhorst Funeral Home, 11000 Florida Blvd., on Thursday, January 2, 2020 from 4:00 pm to 6:00 pm with a reception to follow from 6:00 pm until 8:00 pm. Visiting will resume at Our Lady of Mercy Catholic Church, 445 Marquette Ave., on Friday, January 3 at 9:00 am until the Mass of Christian Burial at 10:00 am, to be officiated by Father Milano. The family wishes to thank Dr. Daniel LaVie, Dr. Kos Kovetun, Dr. Mary Raven, and the staff at both Mary Bird Perkins and St. Joseph Hospice and The Carpenter House. In lieu of flowers the family requests memorial donations be made to: The , Tab Benoit's Voice of The Wetlands organization created to conserve Louisiana's coastal wetlands, or his alma mater, Catholic High School. 