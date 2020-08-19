Robert (Rob) McBride passed away August 11, 2020, due to complications from COVID-19. Rob was born in Natchez, MS. On June 23, 1974, the only child of Nancy and Pat McBride. He was a very loving person, especially caring for animals. He always made sure we had two adopted dogs at one time, currently Maggie and Bongo, so one would not get lonely. He adored his special friend, Jamie Porche, and Anthony, her puppy. He was a very oriented person and once his mind was made up, he worked until he got the job done. If called on by his friends, no matter the time, he would be there for them. Pall bearers are Cory Hernandez, David Kunert, Donnie Borskey, Jamey Palmintier, Kyle Richardson, Mikey Borskey and Troy Hernandez. Family and friends are invited to attend the outdoor visitation on Sat. Aug. 22, 2020, at Resthaven Gardens of Memory from 10:00 to 11:00 AM with entombment immediately following at Resthaven Cemetery with Father Tommy Dillion officiating. Life begins and love never ends. Family and friends may sign the online guestbook or leave a personal note to the family at www.resthavenbatonrouge.com.