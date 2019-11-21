A resident of Baton Rouge, LA. passed away on Sunday, November 17, 2019 at Clarity Hospice of Baton Rouge at the age of 80 years old. He is survived by his devoted wife of 30 years, Betty Miller; three daughters, Gail(Willie) Miller Dorsey of Baton Rouge, LA, Yolanda Miller of Long Beach, CA. and Lynette (Calvin) Adams of Zachary, LA.; five grandchildren, Markiee Griffin of Phoenix, AZ., Tawanna Miller of Baton Rouge, LA., Calvin Adams, II and Zoa Adams of Zachary, LA. and Aaliyah Williams of Baton Rouge, LA.; one great grandchild, Markiee Griffin, Jr. of Phoenix, AZ.; two brothers, Wilbert ( Mary Jane) Corbin and Jerry (Bernice) Corbin of St. Gabriel, LA., three sisters, Rosa L. Corbin of St. Gabriel, LA., Edna M. Valentine of Orlando, FL. and Lillian C. Johnson of Darrow, LA. He was preceded in death by his parents, George Miller and Dolean S. Corbin; two brothers, John A. Corbin and James Corbin, and one sister Mildred B. Whitaker. Religious service on November 22,2019 at 11:00 a.m. at Grace and Compassion Church, 6045 Airline Hwy Baton Rouge, LA. 70805, conducted by Pastor Chester J. Self.