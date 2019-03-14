Robert Jeffery "Jeff" Newsom. A loving father, grandfather, and great-grandfather, passed away on Wednesday, March 13, 2019 at the age of 67. He was born in Rayville, LA and proudly served his country in the U.S. Air Force. He served his community by retiring from the U.S. Postal Service with many years of service. Visitation will be held at Seale Funeral Home, Denham Springs on Saturday, March 16, 2019 beginning at 9:00am. Funeral services will be conducted at 11:00am. He is survived by his wife Debra R. Newsom, children; Brent Newsom, Danielle Newsom, Chelsey N. Wong, Clay Newsom and his wife Melissa stepchildren; J. D. Brown, Emmylou Harris, and Becca H. Underwood and her husband Brandon, numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren, and his sisters; Betty N. Court, Linda N. Force, Donna N. McClendon and husband Ronnie, as well as numerous nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents; Howard E. and Eunice L. Newsom. He was a talented musical artist and songwriter and compelling storyteller. He had a loving demeanor with all who were blessed to know him. Please sign the online guestbook at www.sealefuneral.com,
|
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Robert Newsom.
Seale Funeral Service, Inc.
1720 S. Range Ave.
Denham Springs, LA 70726
(225) 664-4143
Published in TheAdvocate.com from Mar. 14 to Mar. 16, 2019